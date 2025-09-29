If you encounter a character in UndressAITool.ai’s AI companion platform that appears to resemble you or someone you know, please submit a report through our dedicated reporting form. Our team will promptly review the submission and take appropriate action where necessary.

Once we receive your report, we will evaluate the character and the context you provide. If we verify that the likeness reflects a real person without appropriate consent or authorization, we will take immediate steps to remove the character and related content. UndressAITool.ai is committed to protecting privacy and dignity for everyone, and we appreciate your help in maintaining a safe, respectful environment.